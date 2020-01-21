Staying warm safely: how to heat your home

People are noticing a dip in the temperatures.

Check your HVAC system ot make sure it is working properly (Source: WVLT)

"It's unusual. I expect it in New England, I did not expect it in Tennessee. And especially since the beginning of January was rather warm, so I'm surprised," said Jametta Alston.

Alston just moved to Knoxville from Rhode Island and is trying to save money and stay warm.

"You know you have to live somewhere to find out where the drafts are coming. And that's why I got a draft dodger," explained Alston.

She wants to make sure her pipes don't freeze.

"Well, for the faucets right now I'm trying to keep it warm enough and have the water just dribble a little bit out of each faucet," said Alston.

And lock your doors.

"Now I have increased the seal. I've made it more secure. I've also made it more weather resistant," said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

Check your fireplace. You don't want to burn wood in a gas fireplace.

"And that is a very dangerous situation because the floo that goes up in the chimney is really not designed for the heat that can come from the actual fire," explained Bagwell.

Don't forget your doors and windows.

"I am considering windows because the house has very few windows, and so I'm thinking it might be good to just block them for this winter," said Alston.

A product you can get from a hardware store for just a few bucks is sponge window seal.

"It's got adhesive back to it. And you take it around your window, you can even put this around your doors," said Ed Barry, Elder's Ace Hardware Store Manager.

At the end of the day we know your goal.

"Just to keep all the utility bills low, especially the heating bill," said Alston.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.