"Jesus wept," says death row inmate before execution

Stephen West was executed by electric chair on August 15, the Tennessee Department of Corrections announced.

A TDOC official said his time of death was 8:27 p.m. eastern standard time.

Media witnesses said his last words were, "In the beginning, God created man...and Jesus wept." Witnesses also said West cried.

West was found guilty of the 1986 kidnapping and stabbing deaths of 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines, and of raping the teen. He was 23 at the time.

