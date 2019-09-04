Stepmother arrested after Indiana girl found dead in trash bag

Police said a missing Indiana 10-year-old girl was found dead in a trash bag, and the stepmother is now charged with murder.

Indiana State Police said Skylea Carmack was found in a shed behind her home in Gas City. 34-year-old Amanda Carmack is charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, domestic battery resulting in death and strangulation.

Authorities had searched for Skylea for four days. They believe the girl was killed between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Amanda Carmack was placed in the Grant County, Indiana Jail.

