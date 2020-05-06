Stewart County mom charged with not reporting child's assault

A mother in Stweart County has been indicted on charges of failure to report an assault of her three-year-old child.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents began looking into the incident after the three-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries after a February incident at a home on Hidden Hollow Drive.

As a result of the investigation, TBI arrested and charged the boy’s stepfather, Stephen Woolman, with one count of aggravated child abuse.

The child's mother, Melissa Woolman was indicted Monday on charges of child endangerment and failure To report. The TBI arrested her on Tuesday and booked her into the Stewart County Jail on $1,000 bond.

