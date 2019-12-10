Stolen dog found in West Virginia embarks on journey home

Zeus, a pit-bull mix, is finally em"barking" on his two-thousand mile journey home for the holidays to Butte, Montana after being stolen from in October and found at Kanawha Charleston Humane Association in Charleston, West Virginia.

"He is excited, he is going to be happy to see his family I know that for sure," said Julie Hypes, an animal behavioral specialist at KCHA.

According to WOWK, Zeus will start his journey in Charleston, and Many Paws Volunteer Transport has coordinated a four day, 30-leg trip that will require numerous volunteers to eventually get him back home to his family in time for Christmas.

Jenn Robles, a volunteer with Many Paws Volunteer Transport, said, "It's wonderful this is a great experience a great opportunity to show the people and communities across the United States offering to help jumping on this to help reunite this dog with its family."

Zeus couldn't leave without some words from his new Mountain State friends.

"We are so happy for you Zeus we are going to dearly miss you here but we are happy to get you the best Christmas gift ever and that's to be reunited with your family," says Tiffany Steele, KCHA playgroup monitor.

Zeus is officially on his way home.

