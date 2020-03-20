Stop flushing wipes down the toilet, officials say

Panic buying has made toiletry products scarce in some places, leaving people to use more wipes in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. People are also using more wipes to clean surfaces areas.

Officials are cautioning residents to stop flushing those wipes down the toilet, saying it causes major plumbing problems.

California's State Water Control Board sent a release out on March 17 saying, "While the State Water Board and other public agencies encourage Californians to follow the Centers for Disease Control recommendations to clean surfaces with disinfecting wipes to reduce the spread of COVID-19, it is important to discard those items in the trash, not the toilet."

The board went on to add that "flushing wipes, paper towels and similar products down toilets will clog sewers and cause backups and overflows at wastewater treatment facilities, creating an additional

public health risk in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Even wipes labeled 'flushable' will clog pipes and interfere with sewage collection and treatment throughout the state."

The board said that wipes were a leading cause of sewer backups.

