Stores offering special hours for those "at risk" amid COVID-19 outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) There are many stores trying to help seniors during the coronavirus outbreak. Many are offering special hours at their stores with less customers. Below are shopping times designated for seniors and others considered "at risk" until further notice.
Food City- 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. daily
Kroger- 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Monday-Thursday
Walmart- 6:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. Tuesday
Dollar General- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. daily
Target- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Wednesdays
Big Lots- 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. daily
Whole Foods- 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. daily
The Fresh Market- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday
Costco- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday
