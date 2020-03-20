Stores offering special hours for those "at risk" amid COVID-19 outbreak

There are many stores trying to help seniors during the coronavirus outbreak. Many are offering special hours at their stores with less customers. Below are shopping times designated for seniors and others considered "at risk" until further notice.

Food City- 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. daily

Kroger- 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. Monday-Thursday

Walmart- 6:00 a.m.-7:00 a.m. Tuesday

Dollar General- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. daily

Target- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Wednesdays

Big Lots- 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. daily

Whole Foods- 7:00 a.m.-8:00 a.m. daily

The Fresh Market- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday

Costco- 8:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. Monday-Friday

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.