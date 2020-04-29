Storm cleanup as Northeast Knox loses power

The Sheriff's Deputy at the Mascot substation told the WVLT crew that damage from Wednesday evening's storms was "everywhere."

He sent us to Roseberry, where "there's a tree the size of Texas that's down."

Near Old Rutledge Pike, 11W, and Mascot, winds knocked down power and phone lines, and left neighbors without power.

We talked to Amber Lowery, and her kids, Corbin and Hudson. They were safe after a 3-4 minute long burst of wind shook the family home's windows.

A county supervisor told us some areas may be without power for a while.