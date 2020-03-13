Storm damage reported in McCreary County

McCreary County Dispatch confirms there is storm damage in the county.

We're told the damage is being reported mainly in the Stephens Farm Road area and the northern end of Highway 1651.

There are reports of many power lines and trees in the road. Roads should be cleared by the morning drive.

Dispatch says everyone is okay and there are no injures reported at this time.

State highway crews are out with power companies to try to get the power back on.

We should know sometime Friday morning to see if the National Weather Service in Jackson will go and survey the area. We do not know if this was a tornado or a straight-line wind event.

