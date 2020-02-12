Storms hit East Tennessee

East Tennessee is bracing for another storm system on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

WVLT Meteorologists Austin Bowling and Ben Cathey gave some information about the forecast for tonight and tomorrow morning. Watch it on Facebook below.

Some residents, like those in Knox County, Sevier County, Cumberland County and Fentress County, might already have experienced some issues.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory. More info: https://t.co/FsqrI4qgcR pic.twitter.com/GbGI1maUOQ — WVLT Weather (@WVLTWeather) February 13, 2020

According to the Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, pea-sized hail was reported in parts of Cumberland County. There were trees reported down near Highway 70 and on Glad Creek Road.

The Fentress County E-911 Center reported some power outages, too, with more than 100 without power in Cumberland County and more than 70 without power in Fentress County.

More than 1,000 people were without power in Sevier County on Wednesday night, according to the outage map. Go here to view the outages. Multiple tree branches and debris were spotted on Highway 321 in the area.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reported that more than 1,000 were without power in Knoxville, with a large portion of those near Holston Hills and Hickory Hills.

