Story tellers celebrate month of telling stories

Smoky Mountain Storytelling Association was at the My People Senior Center Thursday morning.

November is a world wide celebration of storytelling, and people all over the area are sharing stories. It's called Tellabration!

Thursday was a special day as they shared the stories of the mountain heritage in Sevierville.

"We tell the stories of the mountains. We tell the stories of the rivers, we tell the stories from all over the world. But if you come here you're likely to tell the stories of the mountains," said Janice Brooks Headrick, Smoky Mountain Story Tellers.

The storytellers moved on to Barley's in Maryville.

