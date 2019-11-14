Strange spider spotted in West Knoxville

A Knoxville woman posted a picture of a giant spider that seems to have taken up residence on a package delivered to her driveway.

Can you identify this spider found in West Knoxville / Source: Laura Ann, Facebook)

Laura Ann said she's tried everything to get the spider to leave.

"You better BELIEVE it’s still sitting outside my house and I got out our gas powered leaf blower to blow her away and kid you not I fired up FULL POWER and she did not budge," she said on Facebook. "So I said 'dominion claimed' and shut my door, triple-locked it behind, then put painters tape around the whole trim just in case she found her way to the edge and tried squeezing in."

Commenters have tried to identify the spider, do you have any guesses on what type it is?

WVLT News reached out to TDEC and TWRA but they were unable to identify the bug.

