Stranger reunites dog lost during Nashville tornado with owner

More than a week after a tornado ravaged parts of Nashville, a woman is reunited with her dog thanks to the persistence of a stranger. (Source: WSMV/CNN)

Olivia Perucci was asking everyone if they knew of someone looking for the dog she had found in the aftermath of the storms. At the time, her block-to-block search through the damaged area of north Nashville seemed hopeless.

Nonetheless, Perucci continued to search.

Her persistence paid off when Perucci was able to reunite the dog, named Rocky, with his rightful owner, 89-year-old Mattie.

“Yeah, I’ve missed him,” Mattie said. “I’ve missed him very much.”

Mattie’s family says that Rocky’s glad to be back and they’re happy to have him home. It was a needed happy outcome during the tornado recovery.

“The lights came back on Saturday, and Sunday Rocky comes back home … Couldn’t get any better than that,” Mattie’s daughter, Paula, said.

An outcome made possible by Perucci’s relentless efforts; efforts she says she would have done for any dog.

