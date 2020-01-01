Street sign impales Corvette in multi-vehicle crash; 2 hospitalized

The driver said he thought someone had rear-ended him. (Source: WSVN/CNN)
Updated: Wed 1:12 PM, Jan 01, 2020

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Florida sent one man to the hospital.

His car ended up being impaled by a street sign.

Investigators say the sign was somehow sitting on the side of Interstate 95. A car hit it and sent it airborne into the back windshield of this white Corvette.

The driver said he thought someone had rear-ended him.

A woman riding in another car was hurt during the ensuing pile-up. She was taken to an area hospital.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus