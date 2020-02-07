Strike Two: Flooding hits Powell ball fields again

Powell High School's baseball and softball fields got a second strike. Floodwaters once again left behind thousands of dollars in damage.

Most of the water receded Friday revealing the repairs needed from Thursday's rain. The fields are located next to Beaver Creek in Powell.

"This used to be a once every ten or fifteen-year occurrence, and I don't remember it ever getting to this extent," Head Softball Coach Jeff Inman said. "It is more frustrating this time."

The field, behind Powell High, was flooded during last year's heavy rains. It cost nearly $20,000 in repairs, which the community gathered through fundraising efforts.

"Two years in a row -- it's going to be heard to go back to those people and ask for donations," Patti Bounds, school board representative for Powell and Halls, said.

The money to fix the fields is not in the school budget, Bounds said.

FEMA declared the area a flood plain in 1983. The school and fields were built before that and before officials said no one could build in the area of Beaver Creek.

Neighbors have discussed building a berm. However, county officials said that could negatively impact other areas in the flood plain.

The Lady Panthers officially start practice Monday.

"And here we are at the start of softball and baseball season once again and they're not usable," Bounds said.

She has a meeting with Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs Monday to discuss ways to move forward. Options include possibly raising the fields or moving them entirely to a new location.

Coach Inman said they will discuss over the weekend where the team will practice until the field is fixed.

