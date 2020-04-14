Strip clubs sue for access to COVID-19 stimulus money

Strip clubs and lobbyists are suing the federal government to get access to COVID-19 stimulus money.

In three separate lawsuits, they claimed they were not eligible for loans due to the type of businesses that they run and said the stimulus law infringed on their free speech.

CNN reported that the owner of the Little Darlings strip club in Michigan and Silk Exotic Gentlemen's Clubs in Milwaukee and Winsconsin brought the suits over the last few days against the U.S. Small Business Administration, saying they applied for funding but can't get loans under the stimulus relief package.

The Americano Association of Political Consultants and the Denver-based political firm Ridder/Braden Inc. filed another suit in Washington, DC's federal court on Tuesday against the SBA

"Covid-19 is not just ravaging the health of Americans, it is also ravaging the Nation's economy," the political operatives wrote in their court papers. "The government does not have a legitimate interest during this global pandemic in preventing small businesses from obtaining much needed cash to cover payroll and health insurance for their employees just because these small businesses exercise fundamental constitutional rights."

Many small businesses are eligible for up to $10 million each through the stimulus loan program; however, CNN reported sex-elated venues and political advocates, as well as other niche-type businesses, can't get access to the loans.

According to the lawsuits, the strip clubs closed in mid-March due to social distancing and stay at home orders, but were denied loans or expecting to be denied SBA loans.

CNN reported the lobbyists hadn't applied for the loan money because they are ineligible.

If the strip clubs don't get access to the federal funding, "They may lack the staff and/or funds to reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic," the Silk lawsuit in Wisconsin said.

The Silk clubs shouldn't be shut out from the loans because their entertainment is "non-obscene (and not prurient), appeals to healthy human interests and desires, and is in full compliance with the numerous licenses and permits," the club owners' attorney wrote to the federal court in Wisconsin.

CNN reported that an SBA spokesperson declined to comment on the lawsuits Tuesday because the agency doesn't discuss pending litigation.

