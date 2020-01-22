Stubhub offers loans for Super Bowl tickets

Super Bowl 54 is on track to be the most expensive one yet.

The highly anticipated match-up is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

Stubhub, a ticket service, is now offering loans so you can see the game in person.

According to CBS, you can pay for tickets on a 12-month installment at 30 percent.

Ted Rossman of CreditCards.com said that buying high-priced tickets with installment-type loans would be a bad money move.

"It is a huge risk to make any type of discretionary purchase with something that carries a rate of 10% to 30%," Rossman said. "It's risky to buy it now and think you are going to pay it later."

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.