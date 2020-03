Going into a self-quarantine with the kids out of school? Here is a way to get a little culture and education while you’re confined to your home.

Here are some of the top museums that are offering online tours and exhibits.

British Museum, London

Guggenheim Museum, New York

National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam.

The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles.

Musée d’Orsay, Paris.

