Stuck at home? Watch out for these scams

While it's no secret that scammers prey on people during times of crisis, officials are warning citizens about potential scams that may pop up during the coronavirus outbreak.

WAFB reported that the Gonzales Police Department in Louisiana posted a list of scams to watch out for.

► A text from Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming services stating that due to social distancing, they’re offering free, premium service

► An email claiming you’re eligible for an emergency government grant

► A call from state police asking if you’d like them to come and visit your home or office in order to offer advice on the best security company to use

► A call from someone stating your family member is exhibiting signs of the coronavirus and is in hospital, but they can’t be seen until a deposit is paid.

The police department said it's "infuriating how many people attempt to take advantage of others during trying times.”

If you receive an email you believe to be spam, officials ask you to forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org.

If you get a scam text, you can forward it to SPAM (7726). If you get a scam phone call, you can contact the FTC at 1-877-382-4357.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.