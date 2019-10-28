Student arrested for allegedly threatening shooting at Va. high school

The Staunton community is shaken after the arrest of a student before school on Monday.

According to a statement from Staunton School Board Superintendent Garett Smith, school leaders received information over the weekend about a social media threat of a shooting planned at Staunton High School on Monday.

On Sunday, parents shared messages on Facebook about threats, including screenshots from Snapchat that appeared to show students warning each other not to go to school on Monday.

As messages about a threat circulated through the school community, the school board collaborated with the Staunton Police Department, and Smith said the student responsible for the threat was arrested and taken into custody.

As a precaution, police are providing extra security at the school building on Monday – but a number of parents said they still planned to keep their children home for the day.

The email from Smith was sent out to parents around 6 a.m. on Monday.

He thanked parents and school staff for sharing the information they had to help them handle the situation.

A number of people in the Staunton High School community told WHSV through social media that they've been concerned with behavior at the school in recent weeks. We'll be following up with school staff and police about the situation throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.