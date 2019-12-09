Student claims teacher assaulted her for "Women for Trump" pin

A high school student in Mason, Michigan claimed a teacher assaulted her during school hours for wearing a "Women for Trump" pin.

Sadie Earegood, 16, told NEWS 10 she was assaulted when a teacher ripped the pin off her shirt.

According to WILX, the teacher whose name has not been released, started off by saying he didn't like the pin she was wearing.

"I was just really shocked that a teacher would especially would do that," she said. "He's talking about the Women for Trump pin and I said, that's fine you don't have to like it, we can have our opinions."

Earegood described a struggle between herself and the teacher where he tried to take the pin off her.

"He grabbed it and I pulled and I tried to push his hand away and he grabbed my shoulder, just kind of put his hand there, and then he started pulling more and more and I just started backing up," Earegood said.

The 16-year-old said the teacher then put the pin, upside down on his shirt, and stated that it belonged that way.

The school's superintendent said they will take appropriate action when they have a complete understanding of the situation.

The Earegood's filed a police report.

"I made a criminal assault and larceny report against the teacher. He had no right to put his hands on my child over a pin or anything else. The first amendment gives everyone the right to express their freedom of speech. No one should get that upset about someone wearing a political pin," said Capri Eargood, Eargoos's mother.

Earegood said that she won't be silenced and just wants people to know that she will continue to show her political views.

