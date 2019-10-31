Student gets internship with sticky notes on apartment window

You’ve got to be creative these days when it comes to standing out for a job or internship.

A Georgia Tech student gets a shot at his dream internship by crafting a message in sticky notes. (Source: WGCL, Gursimran Singh, CNN)

A 19-year-old college student did exactly that, using sticky notes to grab the attention of a company he wanted to work for.

"If you're a CS major, everyone wishes to work at those top 10 tech companies," said Gursimran Singh, a computer science major at Georgia Tech.

The company he was eyeing was NCR and it was right next door to his apartment.

"I was sitting with my friends and I have this big window, and we were just joking about this big window, right in front of NCR, and I could post Post-its,” Singh said.

So, a few weeks ago, he put up a bunch of Post-it notes that read, “hire me."

“The next morning when I woke up, “email?” was there [in Post-it notes]” on a window at the NCR building, Singh said. “When they responded it was pretty amazing.”

Singh was blown away. He never expected a response. He immediately went to work getting his email address up.

“I asked all my friends to help me and put up my email. Putting up email in sticky notes is a big task,” Singh chuckled.

He borrowed all the sticky notes from his friends, then he and the company went back and forth a bit:

"Dev?" someone from NCR put up in sticky notes, asking if he was a developer.

"Yes!" Singh wrote back.

It wasn’t long before he got a response from someone at NCR.

“On the subject line he said, ‘good posting,’ and it was pretty cool,” Singh said. “Then I sent him my resume and he said he’d send it to the hiring team, and they’ll contact me soon.”

He was put on the list for interviews and then won an award at a Georgia Tech event that was sponsored by NCR.

Singh said he’s excited about his internship at NCR next summer and hopes what he did inspires others to be a little creative when it comes to going after what you want.

“There has to be a way you should stand out, maybe have something on your resume no one else has, or maybe do this,” he said.

It looks like Post-it note futures are up.

Copyright 2019 WGCL via CNN. All rights reserved.