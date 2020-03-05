Student housing opens in Sevier County

Student workers in Sevier County this summer will have a new place to call home.

The dormitory-style Smoky Mountain Student Lodge opened on Thursday.

The center is located off the main parkway and features outdoor recreation areas, areas for laundry and a trolley stop out front.

The owners took an existing hotel and remodeled it into a safe area for workers coming from other countries or here at home looking for summer work.

“All the accommodations really close to where they would be working. We’re a block from the main strip in Gatlinburg here and it’s an easy walk for anyone working for the summer,” said Joe Lelonek, of Smoky Mountain Student Lodge. “We specifically renovated this for the international students as well as the local intern students that are coming from the different universities that come here and work in Gatlinburg every season.”

The new student housing facility will have 178 beds including some for students with disabilities.

