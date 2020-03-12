Student suspended for selling 'squirts' of hand sanitizer

A student in the United Kingdom was suspended for the day after allegedly selling "squirts" of hand sanitizer to other students.

The USA Today reported that the child's mother posted about her son's actions on Facebook saying, "Very hard to discipline this behaviour when his dad phones him from work to call him a...legend," the woman wrote.

The child said he made just over $11 from his actions after selling each bit of sanitizer for 64 cents.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many around the country and internationally have stocked up on hand sanitizer and wipes, leaving a shortage.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

