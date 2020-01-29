Students donate long locks for a cause

In a few special moments before their hair cuts, students at St. John Neumann Catholic School talked with WVLT about their reasons behind donating locks for the group called Children with Hair Loss.

Here's some of what they had to say:

Eighth grader Anne Gleason said of her decision to donate, :

"It makes me feel really proud of myself as a human."

Mom and daughter Jennifer and Ryleigh McEnery decided to donate their ponytails together, and this is not the first time for them.

Mom said, "Similar hairstyes right?"

Daughter Ryleigh said, "We're gonna be twins."

"Twinsies!" said Mom.

Event organizer and teacher Michelle Dougherty said students at the school have done this service project for nine years.

"Students could provide a service that didn't require a parent's assistance. It didn't require going to the store. It didn't require money or a donation. It's a gift from them."

The students gathered for an assembly in the Farragut school's gym at 1:30 on Wednesday, with hair gathered into ponytails. They had a friend or family member cut their pony tail that had to contain at least eight inches of hair for donatoin. Then, stylists from Belleza Salon trimmed their shorter hair into smooth styles.

More than a dozen students, parents and a teacher decided to take part in the hair donation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.