Students surprise Webb seniors at their homes

With Tennessee schools moving online for now, two juniors at Webb School of Knoxville have made sure the senior class feels celebrated from home.

Lily Grace Thome and Liza Handly Hughes had made signs like this that read 'Spartan Strong 2020' and surprised every senior by delivering them to their front yards.

"We're going to go put them in all 104 seniors yards this weekend and we're really excited about it," said Thome.

"We know they would do it for us so we want to show them the Spartan spirit," added Hughes.

The juniors said it is more important now than ever to have a greater sense of community.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.