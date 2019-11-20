Students teach U.S. Assistant Education Secretary about NASA satellite project

School presentations stepped up several notches at Robertsville School when students found out they'd be presenting to the Assistant U.S. Secretary for Elementary and Secondary Education.

A science classroom was packed with local officials and school mentors as they hosted Assistant Secretary Frank Brogan Wednesday morning.

"I think he got most of it because we were trying to use vocabulary that wasn't like something that a scientist would know," said 8th grader Anisa Jaffery.

"I think he learned a good bit," said Emmett Lee, who said this isn't the first time his group has given a presentation about their small satellite project or CubeSat that the school calls RamSat. "This time I was definitely more calm than when I was at NASA because that was my first year doing the project and this was my second year."

Brogan said when his team was choosing schools to visit, Robertsville was an obvious choice.

"This was a no-brainer, the opportunity to visit a middle school that was actually gonna be an integral part of deploying a satellite in space," Brogan said.

Brogan has experience as a middle school principal and said he believes in challenging young people to excel. "Young people have a far greater capacity to do amazing things than most people give them credit for. This is a clear demonstration of that."

NASA has already chosen the Robertsville Rams to launch their RamSat into space as an extra payload in the fall of 2020. The mission is to use the satellite to track the regrowth of forests in the Smokies after wildfires. The project has several community partners.

