Study: Hair chemicals, dye tied to higher risk of breast cancer

A new study said there is a potential link between chemicals found in hair products and a heightened risk of breast cancer.

NBC News released the report, which was published in the International Journal of Cancer.

"Women who reported using permanent hair dye or chemical straighteners had a higher risk of developing breast cancer over an eight-year follow-up period," Alexandra White of the National Institutes of Environmental Health Sciences said.

The report said it studied more than 46,000 cancer-free women who had sisters with breast cancer. According to the report, women who used chemical straighteners on their hair had an 18 percent higher chance of getting breast cancer and a 31 percent chance if those types of chemicals were used every two months.

Black women who dyed their hair had a 45 percent increased risk. White women who died their hair had a seven percent higher chance of getting breast cancer, the report claimed.

"One of our hypotheses is that products marketed to dye a black woman's hair might be different than the products used for white women's hair," White says. "It's also possible that the application method or the amount of dye required might be influencing the difference."

