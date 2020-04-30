Study: Myrtle Beach first for most at-risk businesses during COVID-19

A recent study ranked the Myrtle Beach area the number one spot for places with the most at-risk businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Knoxville ranks 27th on the list, Nashville ranks 15th and Chattanooga ranks fourth.

The LendingTree study looks at industries like retail, food and entertainment. Most of the local economy is based on those industries, in addition to tourism.

The study shows which metro areas have the most vulnerable businesses. For Myrtle Beach, 35.4% of local businesses fall into the categories mentioned above, taking home the top spot.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.