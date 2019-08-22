Study: Myrtle Beach is the second most romantic city in U.S.

A recent study has named Myrtle Beach the second most romantic city in America.

Dating website EliteSingles looked at random, anonymous data from 150,000 singles, focusing on how strongly people agreed with the statement “I bring romance to my relationships.” The more strongly people agreed with the statement, the more romantic they were deemed to be.

Using the average score for romance in each city, the study determined the top 25 cities to find a romantic partner, with Boynton Beach, Fla. taking home the top spot.

According to the study, about half of the top cities are located within ten miles of the sea. More than two-third are within an hour drive of a beach.

