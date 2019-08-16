Study: Tennessee among worst states to have a baby in

A new study from WalletHub ranks the states based on which is the best to have a child in, and Tennessee does not rank high.

According to the report, Tennessee is the 38th worst state to have a baby in.

It ranks states based on: total cost, baby friendliness, health care and family friendliness. Tennessee lands at 42 on the list for total costs overall and is 37th for family friendliness.

The worst state to have a baby in, per the report, is Mississippi. The best is Vermont. Read the full report here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.