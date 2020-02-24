Study suggests dining alone can help cut food intake

They say one is the loneliest number, but a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that if you are planning to cut down on your daily food intake, it's better to dine alone than to eat with friends and family.

Recent study says dining alone can help cut calorie intake. / (Canva)

Previous studies have found that those who eat with friends and family, eat up to 48 percent more than if they ate by themselves.

We spoke to numerous folks in downtown Knoxville, who gave us mixed reviews. While some said they do eat more in a group, many said that they tend to eat more when they are alone. In a WVLT News Poll asking viewers if they tend to eat more in a group or by themselves, 54% said they eat more alone.

Nutritionist Chelsea Johnson with the Knox County Health Department said no matter who you plan to dine with, it's always important to have a game plan, "Eating on a smaller plate, looking at menus ahead of time, splitting something, or just kind of knowing what's available to you ahead of time is so important."

Johnson added eating with friends and family is overall better for your mental health.