Study finds people consume the weight of a credit card worth of plastic every week

Consumers know to look out for dangerous ingredients in food, but sometimes it's the containers in which food is stored that are just as harmful.

Study finds humans consume the weight of a credit card's worth of plastic every week

When shoppers are looking at food labels to try to pick out healthy options, bits of plastic aren't on the ingredients list.

Experts like Dr. Douglas Hayes, a University of Tennessee professor in the Institute of Agriculture Biosystems Engineering and Soil Science Department said tiny pieces of plastic are in food and drinks people consume every day.

"It can be harmful if it's a long term effect, so it certainly can be harmful over time," he said.

Just how harmful isn't clear. Microplastics and nanoplastics are tiny bits of plastic that are broken down over time. They're sometimes too small to see, even smaller than the size of a human hair. Researchers like Dr. Hayes said it is still too early to tell how they impact humans.

A new study by Consumer Report has found people are eating about five grams or the weight of a credit card worth of microplastics and nanoplastics every week. They get into food and water in a few ways, Dr. Hayes said. Sometimes by heating and cooling plastic food containers.

Hayes recommended against re-heating plastic containers and suggested filtering water at home. He also urged consumers to understand where food and drinks come from.

"The plastic gets brittle from being exposed to the environment or maybe reused and reused several times," said Hayes.

They can also seep through the ground where food is grown. Hayes said certain plastics used for decades in agriculture don't naturally break down and get absorbed into food which is eventually eaten by people and animals.

"These microplastics will not break down or it will take hundreds of years for them to break down so they will persist in the environment whether it be in water or in soil for generations," he said.

Dr. Hayes said newer agriculture practices use biodegradable plastic that break down over time but the science is so new, research hasn't shown how it impacts food yet.

