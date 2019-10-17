Study reveals the dirtiest things on a plane and it may surprise you

Forget snakes on a plane, how about millions of germs on a plane. A recent study is breaking down the dirtiest things 30,000 feet up.

The holiday travel season is right around the corner, and if you plan to fly out of town, buckle up, a study from Travel Math is pretty gross.

Microbiologists went to 26 airports and tested different things at the airport, and inside planes, to find the germiest spots. If you thought the bathroom was the dirtiest area, you can flush that theory.

Taking the top spot as the germiest thing on an airplane is the tray table. It's loaded with bacteria. In fact, eight times more bacteria than the button you press the flush the toilet.

The tray table is followed by the overhead air vent, then the flush button on the toilet, and finally the seat belt buckle.

The best way to fight germs is a no brainer - wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and bring hand sanitizer. But remember, it needs to be three ounces or less to carry on.

Another important thing to remember is that flu season is here and that means extra germs.

We've already had cases reported right here in WAVE Country. If you're seated two seats, or a row away, from someone who's sick, you're 80 percent more likely to get sick too. So use common sense, and clean up your area.

