Are subsidies helping East Tennessee farmers?

Federal farm subsidies are helping some East Tennessee farmers survive the U.S. trade war with China. Some said the modest financial boost is helping them more than others.

"We actually got some money that did help this year," Jefferson County Dairy Darmer Brian Stooksbury said.

His family farm has been struggling because of low milk prices and a loss of major milk contracts in this region over the past few years. The trade war and tariffs potentially made conditions even worse, but Stooksbury said some federal payments have meant the difference between paying bills or going deeper into debt.

"It wasn't anything that was gonna bring us out of debt or anything. But it helped us pay some bills that we wouldn't have been able to pay,"

Stooksbury said.

Soybean farmer John Litz in Hamblen County said the formula for receiving federal payments this year has been less helpful to his farm than in past years. He had already been losing money since China stopped buying U.S. soybeans.

"It's considerably less than what it was last year. It hasn't even come close to helping out the amount of money that we've lost," Litz said.

"The farmers are bearing, we're carrying the weight of the trade wars to some degree," said U.S.D.A. Farm Service Agency Executive Director John Austin, based in Knoxville.

Austin said many farmers are optimistic about the subsidies helping in the short-term, while better trade deals could help farmers in the long-term.

"We've paid out 95 million, over 95 million dollars across the state of Tennessee for grains," Austin said.

The help for Tennessee farmers is part of a $16 billion program that the U.S.D.A. set up earlier this year to counter short-term effects of trade deals with China.

The Farm Service Agency has offices set up to administer to farmers in each Tennessee county.

