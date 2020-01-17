Suffrage expert holds meeting highlighting women's voting rights

100 years ago, the 19th amendment passed giving women the right to vote.

All this year, local groups are celebrating the landmark amendment’s centennial. A suffrage expert came to Pigeon Forge Friday to talk to women at the Titanic Museum.

Titanic had eight passengers who helped push for the movement. Elaine Weiss, a suffrage expert, spoke to a group at the Titanic about Tennessee’s connection to the women’s voting movement.

She says it was a long hard-fought battle for women to get the right to vote.

“At least eight women were a part of the suffrage movement and were also on the Titanic and they were probably more, but it’s just harder to pin down that they were part of the movement,” Weiss said. “It’s more than just a political movement it’s also a social and cultural movement about the rights and role of women in society.”

When Tennessee ratified the 19th amendment, it was the last state needed to add women’s right to vote to the constitution.

Weiss is a world-renowned journalist, storyteller and documentary creator and has been recognized several for her work on the women’s suffrage movement.

Her book, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote is on sale.” She said much of her book references Tennessee and the connection here to changing the law.

“Some of these same issues are still being worked out. Women’s equality in the workplace, equal rights and equal pay for equal work,” she said. “This is something women were talking about in the mid 19th century and we’re still not resolved it.”

Titanic plans an exhibit to honor the women who fought for the right to vote both in America and England.

