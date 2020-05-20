Megan Boswell indicted on 11 counts of false reports by Sullivan Co. grand jury

Officials with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office confirmed a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell on 11 counts of false report charges on Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

Boswell is the mother of Evelyn Boswell, whose remains were located on a family member's property in March.

"According to the presentment sent to News Channel 11 Wednesday, all 11 incidents Megan is charged for happened between February 18 and 23rd," reported WJHL.

Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $150,000 bond. Her court date is set for June 19.

