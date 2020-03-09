Sullivan County Sheriff warns of fake GoFundMe accounts

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office issued a warning for anyone looking to do good through donations: Don't support fraudulent GoFundMe accounts.

"We have said this before, and apparently, it needs to be said again," said the sheriff's office on Facebook. "We have not authorized anyone to set up GoFundMe accounts using our agency’s name or any accounts that claim to have our authorization."

The warning comes days after investigators announced they found a body believed to be missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Anyone who finds a GoFundMe account which they believe to fraudulent should report it.

For a list of common red flags to look for in online scams or to report a suspicious GoFundMe account, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.