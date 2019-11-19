Tenn. woman charged with murder in overdose death

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Kingsport woman was indicted on murder charges in connection to an overdose death.

In July, TBI special agents alongside the detectives with the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department and investigators with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force began investigating the circumstances that lead to the overdose death of a Sullivan County woman.

Officials said investigators learned the victim bought heroin laced with fentanyl, shortly before she overdosed.

Investigators said Tonya Gray, 38, was responsible for distributing the drugs to the victim.

On Nov. 6, the Sullivan County Grand Jury charged Gray with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of sale of heroin, one count of delivery of heroin, one count of sale of fentanyl and one count of delivery of fentanyl.

Officials said Gray was arrested and booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.