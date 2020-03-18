Tennessee woman trapped on cruise ship after former passengers test positive for coronavirus

"All of us are trying to stay positive."

A Blountville woman said she is trying to make the best of the situation after being stuck on a cruise ship due to the coronavirus outbreak with 1,400 others, including 233 Americans. She said it's an Italian ship with seven different nationalities on board.

"We've been treated very well. They come in every morning and take our temperature. That's how they tell. If you have a temperature, you're quarantined," said Carol Murray.

Murray said the captain told passengers that there were 60 cruise ships looking for ports on Wednesday. Their ship was hoping to be allowed to dock in Marseille.

"I don't expect any special privileges," said Murray. "I got on this ship for a good time and a vacation. I know there are lots of people all over the world with bigger problems with this virus. I know we'll get home."

