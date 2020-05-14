Sullivan Co. deputy, Chattanooga officer added to national memorial

Sergeant Steve Hinkle, Officer Nicholas Galinger added to National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wednesday. / Source: (WVLT)
WASHINGTON (WVLT) — A Sullivan County deputy and a Chattanooga officer who were killed in the line-of-duty last year were among hundreds of law enforcement honored during a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Sergeant Steve Hinkle and Officer Nicholas Galinger, along with other fallen law enforcement officers, were read during the live-streamed ceremony as they were formally dedicated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C.

Hinkle and Galinger were both killed in the line-of-duty in February 2019.

Hinkle was fatally shot during a welfare check call near Blountville while Galinger was killed by a hit-and-run driver while checking on a hazard in a roadway in Chattanooga.

Among Hinkle and Galinger honored during the vigil in Tennessee also included:

Officer Jonathan Merriman
Officer Thomas Musgrove
Sergeant Joseph Montijo
Deputy Sheriff Stephen Reece
Officer John Gillespie
Officer Spencer Bristol
Officer John Anderson IV
Correctional Administrator Debra Kay Porter-Johnson
State Trooper Matthew Gatti

