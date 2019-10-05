Spotty to isolated showers Sunday

We'll wake up on Sunday to a mix of sun and clouds, mild near 65 and some patches of fog. For most the drive to church will be greeted with a few clouds as the fog clears by mid morning. By mid morning we'll work our way into the low 70's with a jump into the low 80's by noon.

Overall, Sunday comes with a spotty chance for rain. The high on Sunday will be near 84. The best chances for rain will come after sunset on Sunday and into the overnight hours Monday morning.

Monday starts with rain settling into the area. We'll go from light to moderate rain, to moderate to heavy rain at times through the day on Monday. A difference in the models on timing of arrival and exit, but the bottom line, we'll have periods of heavy rain through the day on Monday and get near 3/4 of an inch. This will lead to some runoff issues, and some slow travel on the roads.

Only isolated rain opportunities on Tuesday, after reaching near 74 in many areas. Tuesday afternoon we'll have some rain chances in the mountains.

Wednesday brings sunshine again as we stay in the 80's. A spotty opportunity for rain comes into the forecast Friday and into the weekend, but still most of us stay dry. The weekend brings a reinforcing shot of cold air as highs Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 60's. Overnight lows will be in the 40's.