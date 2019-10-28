Sun looks like a giant flaming jack-o’-lantern in NASA picture

NASA is getting into the Halloween spirit.

NASA shared a spooky image of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o'-lantern. (Source: NASA, CNN)

The space agency shared a Facebook photo of the sun looking like a flaming jack-o'-lantern.

“Active regions on the sun created this jack-o'-lantern face,” the post says.

NASA captured the spooky image back in October 2014.

If you want a high-resolution image of the pumpkin sun, you can download it here “just in time for Halloween.”

