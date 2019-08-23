Sunset on Central plays for a good cause

This Saturday, free fun is back in the emerging North Central neighborhood of Knoxville. Bands, food trucks and local craft beers are all on the menu.

The event is free to attend, but a portion of concession proceeds will benefit Beaumont Magnet. The school, just blocks away from Central Filling Station and Elkmont Exchange, recently took a massive hit to its budget. They lost roughly $140,000 in funding recently and this festival hopes to recoup part of that loss.

The event sprawls between four venues, but they're all within a block or two of each other. From Hops and Hollers, you can cross Central to the Central Filling Station. That's a local food truck park, the first in our area.

From there, head to Schulz Brau, the German brewery and Biergarten. Back across Central, there's another brewpub, the Elkmont Exchange. That's where the headlining band takes the stage Saturday night.

