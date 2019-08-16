Sunshine, dry air boost temperatures this weekend

Once again this summer, we've been blessed by the lack of humidity. And while temperatures will be on the rise, at least we won't have to worry about that pesky "feels like" temperature this weekend!

It looks like we're going to end the work week on a higher note thanks to our lower humidity. If you're getting in that jog at Lakeshore or walking the dog first thing Friday morning, you'll enjoy the cool, dry temperatures in the mid 60s. Some folks up along the plateau may need a jacket with lows in the upper 50s!

That dry air also heats up very efficiently, too! By Friday afternoon, temperatures will jump into the lower 90s. And when we say lower 90s, we mean it will feel like the low 90s. That also means it will be a warm evening in the stands at the area high school football jamborees. It'll fall through the 80s and 70s by the evening.

Got a tee time scheduled? If not, you may want to try and sneak one in for Saturday morning. Dry air will allow lows to plunge into the low to mid 60s again. While Saturday afternoon won't be humid, temperatures will quickly jump into the low to mid 90s.

Maybe you're heading up Interstate 81 for the night race at Bristol. It looks like the weather will play nice up in northeast Tennessee. Just don't forget to bring the sunscreen if your seats are in the sun that late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s when the green flag drops and in the upper 70s when the checkered flag waves.

Sunday is when some of that humidity starts to sneak back into East Tennessee. With that, a few spotty showers will be possible along the higher peaks of the Smokies. I'm not saying you should cancel your hike or your trip to Dollywood, but just keep in the back of your mind that a couple spotty downpours could dampen your trip for a few minutes. The rest of East Tennessee will enjoy lots of sunshine a few clouds. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.

Stay cool, and enjoy your weekend!

Download the WVLT Weather App on your phone today! The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

App Store

Google Play