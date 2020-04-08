Super moon, super neat: why the moon fascinates us

If you missed the supermoon Tuesday night you're in luck. You can catch the supermoon again tonight before the storms roll in.

(Canva)

It's not an exaggeration to say that these moon rocks changed our entire idea of the earth and our solar system.

Dr. Michelle Thaller has many kids' dream job. Thaller is a scientist at NASA. Dr. Thaller answered our burning questions, like why can we only see one side of the moon?

The gravity of the earth slowed the turn of the moon, the rotation of the moon, down, until now, it's just one side. It's called tidal locking.

Thaller said there's no 'dark side' of the moon since the whole space rock gets equal light but there is only one side we can see from earth.

The Apollo astronauts got to see it all. This Saturday is the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13. earlier rockets brought back some souvenirs.

"We do have 842 pounds of moon rocks that the Apollo astronauts brought back," Thaller said.

Did you know? Dome of that sits inside of a University of Tennessee lab, where WVLT got special access last year.

NASA has also found the oldest earth rock, in a lunar sample. That's because billions of years ago, an asteroid hit the earth so hard, that some of it came up and landed on the moon.

With the next generation, Artemis, we'll learn even more!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

