Superstitious? Full moon to light up Friday the 13th

Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of Friday the 13th. Selenophobia is the fear of the moon. What do we call the fear of Friday night's full moon?

In what seems like a chilling Halloween tale is actually a rare appearance by the Harvest Moon on the traditionally spooky day. The last time it rose over a Friday the 13th night was back on October 13th of 2000. It will not happen again until August 13, 2049.

With this full moon falling closest to the autumnal equinox on September 23rd, also known as the first day of fall, it earns the title of Harvest Moon. It is said that farmers would use the light of this moon to work late at night harvesting their fields.

This full moon will also appear slightly smaller than others before it. We think back to some of the beautiful supermoon shots from earlier this year when the moon was closest to Earth in its orbit, called "perigee." This time the moon will be in "apogee," or its greatest distance from Earth. That will make it 14% smaller than a normal full moon, but you will not be able to observe the difference.

As for viewing conditions on Friday night, it looks like clouds will be moving in ahead of a front, so the best views may be obscured. The moon will be officially full at 12:33 a.m., Saturday morning.

