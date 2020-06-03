Taking action by support black-owned businesses in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- There is power in protests, petitions and your purse. Thousands of people are sharing and liking posts on social media circulating popular black-owned restaurants and boutiques in Knoxville.
We hope in the future resources like this can help us not only show support online, but also help us show up for our local community. Here’s a list of some of the Black-owned businesses in Knoxville! As we learn of other businesses we have missed we will add them in the caption of this post: Photography: @juicebeats2 + @alainarenephoto + @astutelenz + @kristinl24 Skincare + Esthetician’s: @harpers_naturals + @afromermaidskincare + @morganis_wildlylavish Home decor boutique: @oglewoodave Custom furniture upholstery: @knoxupholstery Beauty: @thefoxden_hairhangout + @kdstylestudio + @mizkip + @astonishcollection + @da1nonlyfatina + @hairbysha_ + #headliners (865) 951-2533 + Bates + @silbeauty_empire + @baldupbearddown Barber And Beauty Salon + @kirathespasuites + @kristenkccolemon + @theaaronwhiteproject + @cozartingrid + @truedefinition19 Authentic Jamaican Cuisine: @dulciescafe Vet: @ahahvet + @j4pets Lash artist: @larainlashes + @wink_n_minks Clothing: @marcnelsondenim @kaykoutureco @badapeco @1luv_clothingbrand Nails: @cured.bycoco + @kira_the_nailtique + @pamperedbyporsche + @aunaturelbyjennifer Realtor: @ruthietherealtorknox + @nikitiathompson + Tenant’s Choice 865-415-0961 Bakery & Sweets: @mermers_bakery @rockytopsugarshoppe Home Renovations: @serveops + @copperandoak.co Digital Design: @iced.eli Edge Wraps & Bonnets: @_krownedbykey Food Trucks: @wanderwomaneatsfoodtruck + Tammy’s Fried Green Tomatoes located at 4033 Houston Dr Creative Director + Producer: @theaaronwhiteproject Designers and brand strategy: @angelblancoartist + @founding.space Stylist + Creative Director: @kristenkccolemon @minnieblueapparel Event and Wedding Planning: @spiritedoccasionstn + @eleaseproductions Personal fitness and nutritional management: @alphabodyconstruction + @bodiedbydae + AMJ Fitness + @fitnessstudio111 Restaurants: @idkfoodsknox + SK African Cuisine 3627 Western Ave Vegan food: @kiangaskitchen Seamstress: Sandra G’s 6709 Kingston Pike STE 3 Cognitive Training: @learningrx_knoxville Farm + Fresh Produce: @aplaceoftheheartfarm Musicians: @wendelwerner + @rjensembles + @nottytaylor + @blk_phil_jackson + @tymurrayyy
So excited that you guys maxed out the number of tags on the last business post! ���� Here is list 2 with all the amazing suggestions you guys shared. I tried to organize them so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. If you have more businesses you’d like to add drop them in the comments �� and I’ll add them to the caption here: Event space & balloon artist: @b3balloons Beauty: @multifacetednails @pressbymultifaceted @brooklynbeatface Insurance: Petie Wilson with State Farm Athletics and training: @priority1athletics
Mr. Cool himself James Brown has been in the auto-industry for 42 years. He focuses on fixing cars and has multiple locations in Knoxville.
He's joined by his wife Pamela and his sons who work for him.
"It’s good just have the community support us know that we are black on an absolutely family-owned and operated," said Pamela.
His youngest 22 year-old Coley is active on social media.
"Every vote counts every post counts every voice matters right now more than ever," said Coley.
Stirred by recent posts, Coley is hoping the momentum will continue with people showing support online and offline by taking action to support local black-owned businesses.
"You feel like you have people on your side, a reason to keep fighting more so I just strive to do better," said Coley.
The community is supporting businesses that have supported customers. His father James says customers appreciate the quality work they do. Racism is not always blatant, but still present.
"I love white people and I love black people, but the moral of the story is I just want things to change where people don’t treat you based on your color, they treat you based on how you treat them. That’s the difference. Like Martin Luther King said--go by how you are not how you look," said James.
Every dollar is one way to show support for people in our communities.
