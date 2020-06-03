Taking action by support black-owned businesses in Knoxville

There is power in protests, petitions and your purse. Thousands of people are sharing and liking posts on social media circulating popular black-owned restaurants and boutiques in Knoxville.

Mr. Cool himself James Brown has been in the auto-industry for 42 years. He focuses on fixing cars and has multiple locations in Knoxville.

He's joined by his wife Pamela and his sons who work for him.

"It’s good just have the community support us know that we are black on an absolutely family-owned and operated," said Pamela.

His youngest 22 year-old Coley is active on social media.

"Every vote counts every post counts every voice matters right now more than ever," said Coley.

Stirred by recent posts, Coley is hoping the momentum will continue with people showing support online and offline by taking action to support local black-owned businesses.

"You feel like you have people on your side, a reason to keep fighting more so I just strive to do better," said Coley.

The community is supporting businesses that have supported customers. His father James says customers appreciate the quality work they do. Racism is not always blatant, but still present.

"I love white people and I love black people, but the moral of the story is I just want things to change where people don’t treat you based on your color, they treat you based on how you treat them. That’s the difference. Like Martin Luther King said--go by how you are not how you look," said James.

Every dollar is one way to show support for people in our communities.

