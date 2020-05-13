Supporting hospitals' unsung heroes

﻿We count on hospitals to help us when we’re sick, especially during times like these, but it's not just the doctors and nurses that pull together to make it all work.

National Hospital Week kicked off May 10, and WVLT News is shining a spotlight on some of healthcare's unsung workers, such as housekeepers, lab specialists, technicians and supply chain workers.

Many employees across the Covenant Healthcare system are doing their jobs, like Parkwest Registration supervisor Ceizun Schwartz, who said the support they’ve all received from the community during this time keeps them going and helps them keep supporting those doctors and nurses on the front lines.

"The cards and the letters we’ve received, some of those aren’t even from patients, it’s just from people thinking about us. When we walk in the door, we know that people are out there praying for us and thinking about us. It means a lot to everyone here," Schwartz said.

Hospital week runs through May 16.

