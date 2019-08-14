Surf park could come to Myrtle Beach in 2021

The city of Myrtle Beach is one step closer to bringing a surf park to the community.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved a motion to enter into a letter of intent with American Surf Parks to develop a surf park and an amphitheater on city-owned property located behind the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, east of Robert Grissom Parkway, and south of Burroughs and Chapin Boulevard.

According to a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, the venue will occupy an area of approximately 12 acres, with the surf lagoon being capable of creating up to 1,000 perfect waves per hour.

In addition, the park would also offer a surf school, a surf shop, a restaurant, an adventure park, and a hotel. Developers hope to open it in the spring of 2021, bringing with it an estimated 50 full-time staff positions.

Plans also call for amphitheater on the property that would be capable of accommodating between 5,000 and 15,000 people, according to the presentation.

The proposed lease begins at $180,000 a year, with a 10% escalator every five years, according to information from the city.

Staff estimates the total projected tax revenues from the surf park alone are nearly $450,000 a year for phase one of the project.

